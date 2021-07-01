Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.04.

BIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

BIR stock traded up C$0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,724. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.08 and a 52 week high of C$5.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$185.61 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.