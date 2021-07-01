Bitcoin Atom (BCA) 1-Day Volume Hits $63.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 26.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.82 million and $63.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0986 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.