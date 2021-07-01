Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Up 43.5% This Week

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $631.64 million and approximately $20.07 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for about $34.01 or 0.00101085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,643.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.92 or 0.01488898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.52 or 0.00432545 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003923 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.