BitTube (TUBE) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $1,839.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.24 or 0.00627243 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 314,098,427 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.