Bitzeny Trading 25.9% Higher Over Last Week (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $99,581.31 and $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.65 or 0.00408959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007348 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000571 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

