Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce $226.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.00 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $231.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $905.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $901.50 million to $908.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $918.08 million, with estimates ranging from $910.64 million to $928.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLKB. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

BLKB traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.05. The stock had a trading volume of 178,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,022. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $259,627.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,141 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,176.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,876 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 121.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,402,000 after buying an additional 929,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $39,222,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 9,715.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 412,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 408,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Blackbaud by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,507,000 after buying an additional 306,738 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

