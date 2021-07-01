BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $20,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 94.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 17.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LX shares. CICC Research began coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX).

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.