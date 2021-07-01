BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.3% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $874.90. 2,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,114. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $857.81. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $890.00. The company has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

