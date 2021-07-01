BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Short Interest Down 79.4% in June

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the May 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $4,080,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after buying an additional 60,135 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $6,400,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 51,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $14.81. 22,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,538. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $14.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.