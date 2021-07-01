BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MQT stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 32,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,295. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.