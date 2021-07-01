Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NetApp were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,139 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $68,435,000 after purchasing an additional 76,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.96. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.74.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

