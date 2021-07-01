Blair William & Co. IL Has $362,000 Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in American Software were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in American Software by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Software by 208.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Software during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in American Software during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $27,915.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $741,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.31 million, a PE ratio of 87.42 and a beta of 0.50. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.22.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.23%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

