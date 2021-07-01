Blair William & Co. IL Has $416,000 Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,843,000 after acquiring an additional 542,198 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,317,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,649,000 after acquiring an additional 43,750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 921,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,473,000 after acquiring an additional 37,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLI opened at $81.79 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

