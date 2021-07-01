Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SEA were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $274.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.21. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $101.70 and a 52 week high of $297.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. SEA’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

