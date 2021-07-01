Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Shares Up 0.4%

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.01 and last traded at $28.93. 592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.56% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

