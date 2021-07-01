B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

BMRRY stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

