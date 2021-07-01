BNP Paribas Lowers Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Hold

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential downside of 6.70% from the company’s previous close.

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Danske lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stora Enso Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stora Enso Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.58. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.