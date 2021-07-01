BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

