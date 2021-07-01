BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile
