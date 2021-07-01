Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Purchases Shares of 376,705 Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 376,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,000. Lucira Health makes up about 0.4% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHDX. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter worth about $6,955,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter worth about $160,127,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter worth about $549,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHDX traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.10. 7,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,447. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $235.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucira Health, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LHDX shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucira Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

