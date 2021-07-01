Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.50 to C$42.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.56.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

BEI.UN opened at C$40.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.76. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$25.80 and a 1-year high of C$42.45.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.