BonusCloud (BXC) Hits Market Capitalization of $848,574.39

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $848,574.39 and approximately $37,854.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00054143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.35 or 0.00716685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.17 or 0.07839472 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BXC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,150,954,179 coins. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

