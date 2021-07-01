Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 168.4% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.0 days.

BPZZF stock remained flat at $$11.81 during midday trading on Thursday. 90 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants. As of January 1, 2021, the company's franchise system consisted of 387 restaurants in Canada. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

