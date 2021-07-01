Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 168.4% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.0 days.
BPZZF stock remained flat at $$11.81 during midday trading on Thursday. 90 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
