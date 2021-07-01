Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) Shares Up 0.7%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $10.76. 3,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 53,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRGGF)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business-to-business online gaming solutions worldwide. It offers turnkey solution for retail, online, and mobile iGaming platform, as well as casino content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing, and operational services. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

