Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 11,193 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of L. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in Loews by 26.9% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 660,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 158,150 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Loews by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after purchasing an additional 279,895 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,470,000 after buying an additional 109,310 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,792. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,375.00 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

