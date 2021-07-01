Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 1,660 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.10% of National Presto Industries worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in National Presto Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in National Presto Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPK stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.65. 11,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,027. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.49 and a 52-week high of $117.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.49. The firm has a market cap of $715.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.67.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

