Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VREX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.19.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

