Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 349,165 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,397,000 after buying an additional 305,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,096,543,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 460,355 shares of company stock worth $64,402,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $139.98. The stock had a trading volume of 150,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,244. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

