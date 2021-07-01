Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 1,844,225 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,844,225 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Nokia were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in Nokia by 20.7% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 399,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 68,401 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the first quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Nokia by 83.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,750 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Nokia by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nokia by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 232,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.38. 629,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,677,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.03. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nokia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

