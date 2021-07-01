Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 481 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,585,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,447,000 after buying an additional 134,983 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 86,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,359. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

