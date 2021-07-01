Brandes Investment Partners LP Takes $279,000 Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Movado Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Movado Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Movado Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE:MOV traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.99. 163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,190. The firm has a market cap of $747.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.53. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

In other news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,329.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,083.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $1,537,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.