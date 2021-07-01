Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 8,660 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Bancorp worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

First Bancorp stock opened at $40.91 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.