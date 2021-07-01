Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,990 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,771,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,094,000 after buying an additional 86,110 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 572.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 43,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth $2,139,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPS opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $491.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.88. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $668.97 million during the quarter.

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

