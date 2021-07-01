Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,140 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Berry by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Berry by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 278,609 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

Shares of BRY opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $540.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $7.10.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Berry Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Berry’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Berry Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

