Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerald during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerald by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Emerald by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerald alerts:

NYSE:EEX opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.36. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 194.09%.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.