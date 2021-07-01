Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BNTGY opened at $18.66 on Thursday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Brenntag alerts:

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is a positive change from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brenntag’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNTGY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank cut Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.