Brewbilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIML) vs. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Financial Comparison

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) and Brewbilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIML) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Loral Space & Communications Inc. and Brewbilt Brewing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loral Space & Communications Inc. N/A N/A $93.09 million N/A N/A Brewbilt Brewing $90,000.00 64.61 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

Loral Space & Communications Inc. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brewbilt Brewing.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and Brewbilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Brewbilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Loral Space & Communications Inc. and Brewbilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loral Space & Communications Inc. N/A 125.02% 102.91% Brewbilt Brewing -1,177.76% N/A -1,533.95%

Risk & Volatility

Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brewbilt Brewing has a beta of 3.75, indicating that its share price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Brewbilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats Brewbilt Brewing on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; maritime and aeronautical services; satellite services to the Canadian government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to oil and gas and mining industries; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; and provision of satellite capacity and other network elements. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band satellite services. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Brewbilt Brewing

Simlatus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

