Brian M. Scott Sells 2,500 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $96.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $97.15. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.