Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 900,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,603 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.59% of Brigham Minerals worth $13,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 1,981,561 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 908,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 247,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $503,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $296,803.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE MNRL opened at $21.29 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77 and a beta of 2.37.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 673.68%.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

