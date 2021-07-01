British American Tobacco’s (BATS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

LON BATS traded up GBX 25.31 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,825.31 ($36.91). 1,913,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,758. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,772.10. The stock has a market cap of £64.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,175 ($41.48).

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17 shares of company stock valued at $46,590.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

