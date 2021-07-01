Brokerages Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Edap Tms posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edap Tms.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of EDAP opened at $7.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $236.20 million, a PE ratio of 709.71 and a beta of 1.74. Edap Tms has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 152.1% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 153,736 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Edap Tms by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,819 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.