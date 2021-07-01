Brokerages Anticipate Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Million

Analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to announce $6.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $6.75 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $27.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $28.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $38.33 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $45.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

LAZR stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.36. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $47.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 569.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 68,856 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 365.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 64,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 131.3% in the first quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 840,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,429,000 after buying an additional 477,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,792,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

