Brokerages Anticipate Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Equities analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($2.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $21.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $803.84 million and a PE ratio of -6.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.24. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.