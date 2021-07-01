Brokerages Anticipate Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($2.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $21.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $803.84 million and a PE ratio of -6.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.24. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

