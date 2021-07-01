Brokerages Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $906.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $803.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

URBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,046 shares of company stock worth $4,014,147 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after buying an additional 482,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,112,000 after acquiring an additional 329,993 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,228,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,673,000 after acquiring an additional 43,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,081,000 after acquiring an additional 89,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $23,053,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

