Brokerages Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $5.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.95.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $24,244,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $22.06. 21,847,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,743,090. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.83, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

