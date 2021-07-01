Brokerages Expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.65 Million

Brokerages expect that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will report sales of $94.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.49 million. Frontline reported sales of $301.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $474.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.10 million to $510.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $704.52 million, with estimates ranging from $702.10 million to $706.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

FRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Danske upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Frontline has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.17.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

