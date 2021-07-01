Brokerages Set Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Target Price at $39.00

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ALFVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.42. 19,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,460. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.6426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

