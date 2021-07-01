Brokerages Set Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) PT at $27.68

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Northland Securities raised their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 389,417 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 151,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 29,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.01. 639,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,880,774. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.90. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

