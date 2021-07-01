Brokerages Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) PT at $11.63

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LADR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,964.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $296,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 629,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,593.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,121 shares of company stock valued at $954,500. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 570,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 175,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,000,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 81,059 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 30.4% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 30,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 111.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 217,061 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LADR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.67. 8,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,391. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 129.93, a current ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 2.25.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

