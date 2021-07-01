Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,631,000 after purchasing an additional 573,538 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter worth $4,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,053,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, iA Financial started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

BBU traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.15. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $49.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently -11.50%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.