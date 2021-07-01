BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.120-$6.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.02 billion-$6.25 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $78.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.10. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 3.02. BRP has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 2.24%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

